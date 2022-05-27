LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of May 25, 2022.

The Board appointed Dr. Alexander Jaffurs as Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services in the Division of Supporting Services. Dr. Jaffurs holds a Doctorate Degree from the University of Maryland, and a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Jaffurs currently serves as the Director of Assessment and Accountability in the Department of Assessment and Accountability.

Ms. Marissa Frye has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School. Ms. Frye holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. Ms. Frye currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Margaret Brent Middle School.

Mr. Donald Weldon has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School. Mr. Weldon holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland. Mr. Weldon currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Great Mills High School.

Ms. Jill Rayford has been appointed as Academic Dean I, 12 month, at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. Ms. Rayford holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from La Salle University. Ms. Rayford currently serves as an Acting Assistant Principal at Esperanza Middle School.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Jessica Bosse will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at George Washington Carver Elementary School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Margaret Brent Middle School.

Mr. David Chilson will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Park Hall Elementary School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at George Washington Carver Elementary School.

Mr. Charles Dunbar will transfer from Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School to Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Mr. Kelly Hewitt will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School.

These appointments and transfers will become effective July 1, 2022.