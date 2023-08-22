LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 16, 2023.

The Board appointed Ms. Corrine Marino as a Career Counseling Program Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Student Services.

Ms. Corrine Marino

Ms. Marino holds a Master’s Degree from George Mason University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia College. Ms. Marino currently serves as a School Counselor at Leonardtown High School.

Ms. Leyla Mele has been appointed as a Coordinator of Fiscal Support, 12 month, in the Department of Fiscal Services.

Ms. Leyla Mele

Ms. Mele holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University. Ms. Mele currently serves as an Accountant in the Department of Fiscal Services.

These appointments become effective Monday, August 21, 2023.