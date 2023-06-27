SMCPS Employee Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 26, 2023 the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davon Natrell Stewart on a Circuit Court Arrest Warrant. Stewart had been indicted through the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court with one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division in cooperation with the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, revealed Stewart, who was employed as a member of the St. Mary’s County Public School Safety and Security, had formed a relationship with a 15-year-old student from Chopticon High School while working in the school.

Stewart, who is 22 years old, later met with the victim outside of school where sexual contact between the two occurred.

Stewart was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.