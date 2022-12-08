11/01/22- Jacqueline Loye McCarthy, age 37 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

11/01/22- Raymond Michael Messick, age 57 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.

11/01/22- Todd Channing Hensel, age 58 of Leonardtown- Harass: Course of Conduct by Dep. Morgan# 384.

11/02/22- Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

11/03/22- Stefan Decell Miles, age 27 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Campbell# 408.

11/03/22- Samantha Meiaza Matthews, age 26 of no fixed address- Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Welch# 399.

11/04/22- Samantha Meiaza Matthews, age 26 of no fixed address- Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Wilson# 370.

11/04/22- Rommel Samuel Heredia Tejada, age 33 of Virginia- Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

11/04/22- Carlonte Antoine Knott, age 31 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

11/06/22- Robert Lee Jupiter, age 40 of Leonardtown- Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

11/06/22- Keon Williams Sanders, age 34 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by # 409.

11/07/22- Jamie Lynn Zedek, age 45 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

11/07/22- David Alexander Young Jr., age 27 of no fixed address- Theft by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

11/09/22- Darren Ray Ballew, age 29 of Bushwood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Gardiner# 369.

11/10/22- Lamont Antonio Littleton, age 51 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

11/10/22- Alexis Mackinzie Morgan, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

11/13/22- Steven Allen Brooks, age 35 of Mechanicsville- Fail to Perform Contract, Sell Home Improvement Without License, and Theft by Dep. Campbell# 408.

11/14/22- Tyree Duprei Scott, age 28 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Jerew# 372.

11/14/22- Zachary Alan Kiger, age 33 of St. Inigoes- Theft by Dep. Wilson# 370.

11/16/22- Alisha Mary Shannon, age 22 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. White# 200.

11/18/22- Jessica Elizabeth Alvey, age 21 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Beyer# 319.

11/18/22- Brittney Michelle Forrest, age 31 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

11/18/22- Denis Migdael Florian Giron, age 29 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

11/19/22- Heather Elizabeth Bridgett, age 33 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

11/20/22- Anthony Alonzo Lyles, age 27 of Lexington Park- Robbery and Theft by Dep. Katulich# 363.

11/23/22- Jessica Marie Myres, age 28 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Myers# 364.

11/23/22- Loroyce Johnell Jordan, age 38 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

11/24/22- David Osbourne Harrell, age 18 of Leonardtown- Theft by DFC. Beyer# 319.

11/24/22- Rick Lee Hawkins, age 57 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Allebach# 392.

11/24/22- Jarvis Wellington Somerville, age 46 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Walker# 366.

11/24/22- Terry Lee O’Neil, age 40 of no fixed address- Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Burglary 4th Degree, and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Morgan# 384.

11/25/22- Brendon Taylor Baroody, age 25 of Mechanicsville- Theft by DFC. Hersch# 343.

11/25/22- Gregory Charles Conden, age 42 of California- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Trus# 402.

11/25/22- Catherine Gail Duncan, age 67 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hill# 381.

11/26/22- Telina Denise Barnes, age 43 of Valley Lee- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397.

11/28/22- Ruth Naomi Montgomery, age 65 of Lexington Park- Animal Cruelty/Fail to Provide (six counts) by Cpl. Teague# 249.