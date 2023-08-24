Solomons Island Hosts The 2023 Dragon Boat Festival

SOLOMONS, Md. – On Saturday, August 19th, Solomons, MD, celebrated the 2023 Dragon Boat Festival, hosted by Southern Maryland Community Resources (SMCR), where dragon boat racers from all over the area compete in friendly competition on the Patuxent River.

This year was especially unique due to the fact that the teams were split up into three divisions. These divisions were the community division, consisting of local businesses and interest groups, the paradragon division, consisting of teams with adaptive sports needs, and the BCS division, composed of seasoned teams dedicated to spreading breast cancer awareness.

Also in attendance were many vendors representing local businesses in Calvert County. These ranged from local artists selling some of their works to charity services looking for volunteers. Also worth mentioning are the food trucks selling various cuisines to hungry patrons.

In addition, Cardinal Wilton Daniel Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington was in attendance to give his blessing to the participants of the races.

The Solomons Dragon Boat Festival is held every year during the month of August.

To learn more about SMCR, click here.

