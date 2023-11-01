SOMD Improv Comedy Club Returns To The Rex This Saturday

Credit: Becky Titus

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Be sure to show up for a night full of laughter and entertainment on Saturday, November 4, 2023, starting at 8 p.m., at The Rex Theatre as the Southern Maryland Improv Comedy Club presents a hilarious night of stand-up and improv comedy!

This is the group’s second performance at The Rex Theater and it is sure to be one you can’t miss. The show is to start out with 30 minutes of stand-up comedy performed by individual comics along with a very special headlining guest, Michael Aronin. The second half is to be performed as a group and will be based on audience suggestions. If one thing is for sure, this night will be full of non-stop laughs.

Michael Aronin (Credit: Becky Titus)

As part of stand-up, the audience plays a key part in the sets themselves.

“We love every bit of the show! That said, we love bringing audience members on stage to participate and get silly with us,” Becky Titus, SoMD Improv Comedy Club Founder/Director, told The BayNet.

So, show up, and get silly!

Credit: Becky Titus

Tickets start at $15 for individual seats, but guests attending as groups have an opportunity to reserve VIP tables for an additional cost.

The show is also 18+ and tickets can be purchased here at https://therextheatre.ticketspice.com/somd-comedy-show-returns and be sure to keep up with the Comedy group at www.facebook.com/SOMDimprovcomedy.

