HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Historic Sotterley is welcoming David Moulton, founder of Saving Southern Maryland’s Grassland Birds, for an in-person speaker event at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13. David will discuss the program he started and the role Historic Sotterley has played in finding ways to bale hay while trying not to harm the nests of grassland birds such as the Eastern Meadowlark.

Many species of birds nest only in large hay fields during May and June, often conflicting directly with the spring hay harvest. With Historic Sotterley’s property manager, Joe Goldsmith, David has undertaken a series of experiments to demonstrate that by altering harvest techniques, timing, and patterns, Southern Maryland hay farmers can often maintain their haying operations while significantly increasing the reproductive success of the birds. In this speaker event, David will outline their findings and share ideas about maintaining our agricultural heritage and conserving our threatened wildlife.

One of Historic Sotterley’s four pillars is stewardship to our land and community. To us, that includes taking care of the environment we inhabit and constantly striving to improve our impact on our ecosystem. By partnering with experts like David Moulton, we can find science-backed techniques to continue operations while reducing harm.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested and can be found at Historic Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org/events. Please note that this event will be in-person and will not have a virtual recording.

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023Time: 7:00 p.m. Event: Speaker Event Location: 44300 Sotterley Lane, Hollywood, MD Individuals available for media interview: Nancy Easterling, Executive Director, Historic Sotterley David Moulton, Founder, Saving Southern Maryland’s Grassland Birds