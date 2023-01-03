Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies were able to terminate the pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. The suspect that was driving fired additional rounds, ultimately striking Senior Deputy James Flynt.”

S/Dep Flynt was then flown to an area Trauma Center. Flynt’s injuries are significant and potentially life-altering.

Since the incident took place, Southern Maryland has shown an outpouring and overwhelming amount of support for S/Deputy Flynt.

So far, two blood drives in honor of S/Deputy Flynt have taken place, with a third drive set for January 6, 2023 at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Calvert Yard Cards has been selling “#flyntstrong” yard signs, with a portion of all signs sold being donated to assist S/Deputy Flynt during his recovery.

Mrs. Moo’s Corner, an ice cream shop located in Prince Frederick, has also set up a fundraiser to help support S/Deputy Flynt.

“We might be closed for the season, but when there is a person in our community that needs help, we will help,” the business stated in a Facebook post. “We are putting together a fundraiser for Deputy Flynt to help him in his time of recovery. This fundraiser is a little different than what we normally do and will be an online fundraiser with a pick up day…We will run the fundraiser online today through January 4th, the pick up day will be January 7th from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. The proceeds will go directly to Deputy Flynt, and we will have an ice cream pie waiting for him in the spring once he fully recovers.”

The fundraiser will be for ice cream pies, which can be purchased on their website.

A GoFundMe has also been started for S/Deputy Flynt, which has already raised over $31,600.

The GoFundMe explains more about Flynt’s payment situation, “Based on Calvert County Government Policy, S/Dep Flynt will be placed on Injured Worker’s Pay. This pay is less than the rate that S/Dep Flynt currently receives. When S/Dep Flynt is released from the hospital, there will be extensive expenses incurred as part of his recovery.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can click here: Flynt-Strong

On December 26, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox, gave an update on S/Deputy Flynt.

“I was able to spend some time with Deputy Flynt and I am happy to report he is doing better than expected to this point,” Cox wrote in a Facebook post. “He had another surgery yesterday and is scheduled for another tomorrow (Tuesday). We are hoping that this is the last surgery for a while. He did have to spend Christmas in the hospital, however, he remained in good spirits and has been in communication with family, friends, and co-workers. We are hoping he is able to be released from his current facility in the next few weeks. He still has a long road of rehabilitation ahead of him, but all things considered our Christmas wishes have come true to this point. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he moves along this journey. I will keep you updated as best as I can. Thank you.”

When it comes to one of their own, Southern Maryland never fails to deliver.

