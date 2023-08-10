Southern Maryland Senators Celebrate A Successful Month Of July

Credit: Southern Maryland Senators via Facebook

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The month of July was a big one for the ‘Southern Maryland Senators,’ a local 16U travel baseball team, and ended with them bringing home the 16U Mid-Summer Classic Championship title.

According to a Facebook post made by the organization on July 31, 2023, the team started the month with a trip to Williamsburg, VA, for a four-day showcase. The team finished the trip with a 3-1 record, unfortunately being bested by a two-hour rain delay on back-to-back games because of 2 runs given up in a bad inning.

Credit: Southern Maryland Senators via Facebook

However, the boys quickly bounced back two weeks later at the Mid-Summer Classic, going 4-0 and winning in team fashion, only utilizing four pitchers. The team gave up seven runs and scored 32 runs in two days, ultimately winning the championship.

The team kept up their winning streak in Hershey, PA, four days later at the 4th Annual Sweet Spot Showcase Classic presented by Firecracker Sports. The team went 4-0 in pool play, giving up five runs. Coming out as the #2 seed, the boys were focused and determined, winning both games, only giving up one run. This marked another championship for the Southern Maryland Senators, going 10-0 in back-to-back tournaments.

As a post on the Senators Facebook page reads, “Every player on this roster made an impact at some point. This group just keeps battling for one another. It’s been very impressive that all month this team has had several key players missing each tournament. That doesn’t stop them from stepping up and playing for one another.”

The same Facebook post also extended the team’s thanks to their players, coaches, and families.

Congratulations, Southern Maryland Senators!

Credit: Southern Maryland Senators via Facebook

