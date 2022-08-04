LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly.

The state of Maryland has lost a large number of teachers over the past two or three years, and that number is still growing.

5,516 teachers statewide have chosen to quit their jobs during this year alone. Over 40% of them voluntarily resigned, 25% left to seek out other forms of employment, and another 20% chose to retire.

Many of the teachers who quit were also relatively new, having only around five years of experience or less.

Of course, Southern Maryland was not spared from this teacher exodus.

Charles County lost around 15% of its teachers, the third most of any county in Maryland. In addition, Calvert County lost roughly 9%, and St. Mary’s County lost approximately 10%.

TheBayNet.com contacted St. Mary’s County Public School’s Superintendent, James Scott Smith, for a comment on the situation.

“St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) feels the effects of this shortage as well,” Smith said, “As of August 1, 2022, SMCPS has hired 110 new certificated staff members. We have 48 certificated vacancies remaining.”

“SMCPS has been proactive in addressing this shortage. During the previous two school years, we have actively recruited at various in-person or online teacher recruitment events. We also hosted two virtual recruitment events, one for all teachers and another specifically for Special Education teachers. SMCPS offers excellent benefits including health insurance, paid leave, and tuition reimbursement. We also provide in-depth training and mentor support for our new teachers during the first three years of employment with SMCPS.”

The Maryland Board of Education has been trying several different remedies in hopes of solving the problem. One new tactic includes raising the salaries of teaching jobs to entice interested parties.

Maryland’s State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury spoke to CBS and ABC News about the teacher shortages.

“There is no quick fix to this. There are things we can do in the long term and things we can do in the short term… It’s everything related to pay, professional autonomy, and culture of the school. Culture of the school may have those things [discipline] tied into it, but it’s also other things as well…”

For more details about the teacher shortage across Maryland, click below: https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Documents/2022/0726/TabGBlueprintAndDataDeepDiveTeacherPipelineAndDiversity.pdf

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.