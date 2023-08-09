Southern Maryland Woman In Racetrax Winner’s Circle

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – She just loves Racetrax, a retired federal government employee from Calvert County told Maryland Lottery officials this week. “I play at least once a week,” she said, “and I do pretty well.”

An $18,000 prize a few years back makes that abundantly clear, but pales in comparison to her most recent win of $62,247.

“My first big win was with random numbers the machine gave me. I kept those numbers and use them again once in a while.” The 69-year-old resident of Prince Frederick did just that when shopping at Weis Markets #279 on Aug. 1. “It just felt like a good time to pull them out.” About to complete her Racetrax purchase, she noticed some forgotten cash at the bottom of her purse. “It seemed like a sign, so I added the Bonus to the 10 games I played.”

She placed a $1 Superfecta Bonus bet using the numbers 5, 8, 2 and 11. Checking her tickets using her Lottery mobile app before bed that night, the loyal player was stunned by the results. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.” After confirming the $62,247 win on the Lottery’s website, she and her husband shared a quiet celebration as they drifted off to sleep.

The Southern Maryland couple will use their winnings to purchase a new car they’ve had their eyes on. They send their thanks to Weis Markets #279 at 750 Prince Frederick Boulevard for acting as the middleman in their lucky transaction. Management there will receive a $622.47 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Racetrax ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.