LUSBY, Md. – Angela Cox is the Student Government advisor at Southern Middle School. Students who are a part of the Student Government at Southern recently led a food drive for End Hunger Calvert County.

End Hunger Calvert County collects food and money to help the hungry in Calvert County. According to their website:

“Calvert County is one of the wealthiest counties in the United States. So who could possibly need help with their groceries? The truth is, hunger in Southern Maryland looks different than you might imagine. It’s not people begging on the streets. It’s people who look just like us—like you. People with jobs and homes. People who seem like they’re doing fine, but in reality, they’re struggling to afford nutritious food. That’s just not OK with us. And we hope it’s not OK with you, either.”

The website also notes that 25,000 people in Southern Maryland rely on food pantries and more than 3,000 kids need free and reduced-price school lunches.

Cox says that the drive went from October 17th to October 28th and during that time the Student Government took several steps to promote the drive. First, they created posters to promote the drive, then they created incentives such as the top donating grade getting to go outside during their normal Advisory period. The Student Government also kept count of the donated cans and boxes of food.

Southern’s Halloween Dance also had the ticket proceeds go directly to the food drive.

Cox says Southern Middle School, as well as the other schools in Calvert County, have had a relationship with End Hunger Calvert County for many years. “We want to make sure we’re helping our neighbors,” said Cox.

End Hunger Calvert County has many ways for volunteers to help the community and learn new skills. They even have a free culinary training program.

For more information visit https://endhungercalvert.org/

