Southern Rock & Roll Coming To The Rex on February 2

Credit: Dylan Turner

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On February 2nd, 2024, the Parker Barrow group, Hunter Taylor, and The Copper Pennies will be bringing their feel-good Blues-infused Southern Rock and Roll music back to their home turf with a performance at The Rex Theatre.

Dylan Turner, drummer, and songwriter for the Parker Barrow group, was born and raised in La Plata.

“After moving to Nashville in 2017, I worked to put together a touring band, which began to fully blossom after meeting my now wife- Megan Turner (also a member and singer of the group),” Turner told The BayNet.

Credit: Dylan Turner

The band is also accompanied by full-time band member, Alex Bender on guitar, and Michael Beckhart on keys and bass guitar, as well as “a gang of other talented musicians to accompany the couple and their friends.”

The band will also be bringing their 9-piece band with them to this can’t-miss event, it is also the first time they have played with a large band in Southern Maryland.

Parker Barrow has quite a few published records, Among some of their hits being “Throwing Stones” and “Count Your Dollars”.

Credit: Dylan Turner

“We all have different favorites but we all really enjoy playing our original music. Our song ‘Throwing Stones’ is fun because we get to let our hair down and jam a little,” said Turner.

The event is to start at 8 P.M. with doors opening at 7 P.M. to get to your spot and get all the necessities Parker Barrow and The Rex Theatre have to offer.



Credit: Dylan Turner

If you are interested in joining the fun and getting down to the vibey music get your tickets before it’s too late by clicking here.

To learn more about the band, visit www.weareparkerbarrow.com. Be sure to also follow the group at Parker Barrow on Facebook or @weareparkerbarrow on Instagram.

