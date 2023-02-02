LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It was a spectacular weekend for all of the Rex Theater-goers. The Rex Theatre had their premier opening night on Friday, January 27, 2023, and due to the overwhelming popularity they added a second show on Saturday, January 28th. Both shows sold out quickly.

The staff at the Rex were so accommodating and very professional with warm greetings and great service for excited newcomers.

The evening kicked off with Stand-up Comedians Martel Spears, Roderick “Dallas” Compton, and Keenan Frady.

Each had their own unique style-which brought something for everyone and set the tone for each guest to sit back, relax and enjoy the evening.

The roar of laughter quickly spread throughout the Rex Theatre as Award-Winning Comedy Illusionist, Reggie Rice, took the stage.

When celebrity-favorite, Reggie Rice, took the stage, the laughs continued to grow louder as the evening progressed. Reggie entertained everyone with his loveable, goofy personality as well as his magic talents.

The way he interacted with the volunteers on stage was downright hilarious.

The Rex Theatre has great plans for many more events in this classy, beautiful Theater. If you have not seen the theater yet, you will be amazed.

Thank you so much to the Rex Theatre for bringing this great new venue to Southern Maryland. We wish you the best.

