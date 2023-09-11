BALTIMORE — Maryland’s 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks that operated during August 2023 combined to generate $2,555,671 in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Statewide handle in August totaled $263,729,559, with mobile handle accounting for 94.9% of the total at $250,360,244. Mobile wagering delivered $2,457,709 in contributions to the state during August, while retail sportsbooks contributed $97,962.

The state’s sports wagering market added two new retail sportsbooks that conducted their controlled demonstration dates during the last week of August. Canton Gaming and its operator partner Parx Interactive held controlled demonstrations at The Greene Turtle in Canton on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 and opened on Sept. 1. Whitman Gaming and its operator partner FanDuel held controlled demonstrations at Sports & Social in North Bethesda on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31 and opened on Sept. 2.

Controlled demonstrations require sportsbook operators to conduct live wagering and must be successfully completed before Maryland Lottery and Gaming issues the sportsbooks their licenses to operate. Revenue from the Canton Gaming and Whitman Gaming controlled demonstration dates is included in the August revenue report.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s August 2023 results, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for August 2023: Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers) · Retail: $13,369,315 (includes $700 in free promotional wagers) · Mobile: $250,360,244 (includes $8,147,569 in free promotional wagers) · Combined: $263,729,559

Prizes (Winnings paid to players) · Retail: $12,894,973 · Mobile: $225,933,949 · Combined: $238,828,922

Hold (Handle less prizes paid) · Retail: $474,342 (3.5%) · Mobile: $24,426,295 (9.8%) · Combined: $24,900,637 (9.4%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts) · Retail: $653,079 · Mobile: $16,384,725 · Combined: $17,037,804

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win) · Retail: $97,962 · Mobile: $2,457,709 · Combined: $2,555,671

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021: · Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $34,010,008 · Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,517,180

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021. The first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. As of the end of August 2023, there were 12 retail locations and 12 mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.