Taquan Anthony Berry

ST. INIGOES, Md. – On September 27, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a search and seizure warrant for the residence and person of Taquan Anthony Berry, age 24 of St. Inigoes.

Located in the residence was a loaded handgun; Berry is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm.

Berry was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Berry remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, awaiting an appearance before the District Court commissioner.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.