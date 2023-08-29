Michael Ian Harts

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On August 28, 2023, Michael Ian Harts, 31, of St. Leonard, received a sentence of 10 years incarceration, suspended to 3 years of active time, for illegal possession of a short-barreled rifle and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark W. Carmean.

Harts was arrested by Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies in February 2023, following a traffic stop. A court-authorized search warrant was executed at Harts’ residence which led to the discovery of the illegal weapon.

Harts will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon his release from prison. Due to the nature of his conviction, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm of any kind. If Harts is found to have violated any condition of probation, all or part of the unserved portion of his jail sentence may be reimposed.

The case was handled by special prosecutor John Stackhouse of the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.