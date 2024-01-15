St. Mary’s College Men’s Basketball Holds Off Gallaudet

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The undefeated United East Conference streak continues for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team with their fourth consecutive league victory Saturday afternoon (Jan. 13). For the second time this season, St. Mary’s College (9-8, 4-0 UEC) picks up a road win over host Gallaudet University (1-15, 0-4 UEC), edging the Bison, 67-65.

Early in the 2023-24 season, the Seahawks earned a 61-51 victory at Gallaudet on November 19 in the consolation game of the Battle of Maryland/DC.

How It Happened The first half featured 11 lead changes and five tied scores with neither side boasting a lead of more than three points.

An old-fashioned three-point play by junior forward Jake Koverman (Severna Park, Md./Southern) put St. Mary’s College in front, 29-27, with 3:38 remaining in the half.

(Severna Park, Md./Southern) put St. Mary’s College in front, 29-27, with 3:38 remaining in the half. Blessed Mbogo sent the Bison into the break with a one-point lead after draining a three-pointer at 2:40.

The two teams combined for six missed shots in the final minutes of the first half.

SMCM doubled up Gallaudet to open the second half, using an 18-9 run to establish its biggest lead of the game, 47-39, at 11:40 as sophomore guard Jaden Walker (York, Pa./West York Area) capped the run with a long-range shot.

(York, Pa./West York Area) capped the run with a long-range shot. Back-to-back triples fueled a 10-0 response by the Bison as the hosts briefly reclaimed a two-point lead at 7:55.

The Seahawks rebuilt their eight-point advantage (65-57) over the next seven minutes behind eight points from sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) and six from Koverman. Additionally, senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) contributed two blocks to keep Gallaudet off balance offensively.

(Laurel, Md./Hammond) and six from Koverman. Additionally, senior captain (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) contributed two blocks to keep Gallaudet off balance offensively. Five straight points by Rory Lewis cut the Bison deficit to three with 10 seconds to go in the game.

A dunk by fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) with three ticks on the clock sealed the win for St. Mary’s College.

Inside the Box Score The Seahawks played unselfish basketball, notching a season-best 23 assists. Alexander led the way with a season-best seven assists.

SMCM matched a season-best six blocks on the afternoon with Johnson finishing the game with a career-high four.

The Seahawks benefitted from 13 fast break points while shooting 46.4-percent from the field and 71.4-percent from the free throw line. The team’s shooting jumped from 40.7-percent in the first half to 51.7-percent in the second stanza.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes Koverman paced the Seahawks with 15 points while adding six rebounds.

In addition to his four blocks, Johnson contributed 14 points, a game-best nine boards, and three assists.

Henry chipped in 13 points, four dimes, two caroms, and one steal.

First-year guard James Lerner (Herndon, Va./Maret) was the fourth starter to score in double digits with 11 plus dishing out a career-best six helpers.

Gallaudet Game Notes Lewis led all scorers with 19 points while Mbogo and Brandon Chung each tallied 16 in the Bison’s fourth straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks Jan. 16 vs. Penn State Harrisburg (14-3, 4-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 5 p.m.

Jan. 20 vs. Penn State Abington (7-9, 1-3 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 1 p.m. (Ed Cole Memorial Game)

Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @seahawksmbb

Twitter: @smcseahawks, @SMCM_MBB

Hashtags: #GoSeahawks | #SeahawkPROUD | #SweepTheSheds