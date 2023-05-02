St. Mary's College Of Maryland Announces 2023 Commencement Ceremony

file photo

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The 2023 Commencement exercises at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be held Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. on the College’s Townhouse Green. The class will include 323 undergraduates who are expected to receive bachelor’s degrees, while 21 graduates are expected to receive the Master of Arts in Teaching degree.

International superstar and goodwill ambassador Angélique Kidjo will be the speaker. The five-time Grammy winner will perform in concert at the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center on the campus later that evening, beginning at 7 p.m.

Undergraduates hail from 18 of Maryland’s 24 counties or local jurisdictions, 8 other states (including the District of Columbia), and one foreign country (China). Top majors for this year’s class include psychology (51 graduates), biology (43 graduates), economics (37 graduates), environmental studies (30 graduates) and English (21 graduates).

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the top public liberal arts college in the U.S. by Money magazine. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.