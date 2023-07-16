ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland welcomed four new trustees appointed by Governor Wes Moore in June: Arthur “Lex” Birney, Kristen Greenaway, Talib Horne and Kimberly Kelley. Greenaway, Horne and Kelley will serve six-year terms while Birney serves the remainder of William Seale’s term, ending May 31, 2025.

“It is an honor to welcome these new members, adding to a diverse board with some of the most brilliant minds from both the public and private sectors,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan. “The Board of Trustees shares a deep commitment to a liberal arts and science education and the newly appointed members’ collective years of experience, skills and knowledge will complement our existing board members.”

“Bringing on new trustees rejuvenates the board as we welcome in new talent and ideas centered around a common goal of providing the best opportunities for The National Public Honors College. I look forward to working with our three newest members and welcome back former Trustee Lex Birney,” said Board Chair Susan Dyer.

Governor Moore also re-appointed the following board members to continue their service for another six-year term: Dyer, Nicolas Abrams, Gail Harmon, Peter Bruns and John Wobensmith. Finally, two additional members rotated onto the board by virtue of their respective positions: Kate Fritz ‘04, president of the St. Mary’s College Alumni Association (ex-officio) and chief executive officer of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay; and Isabella Woel-Popovich ‘24, a computer science major from Crofton, Maryland, student trustee selected by the Campus Life Board Committee.

About the new appointees

Arthur “Lex” Birney has been managing general partner and chief executive officer of The Brick Companies since 1998. The Brick Companies is a privately held company based in Edgewater, MD, that owns, develops and manages commercial, residential and recreational properties. The TBC portfolio and investments has properties located in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the marina, golf, office, retail and hospitality sectors. The company is committed to environmental and social responsibility, as demonstrated by its “green building” philosophy and support for charities and social causes through the TBC Foundation. Birney also is a partner and chairman of Port Annapolis Marina located in Annapolis, MD; prior to joining TBC, Birney was the founder and president of Chesapeake Sailing School and Yacht Charters for 10 years. He maintains a 100-ton US Coast Guard Captain’s License. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Washington & Lee University.

Kristen Greenaway is president & CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBBM). Born and raised in New Zealand, she received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Social Science degrees from the University of Waikato in 1984 and a Master of Arts degree from Duke University in 2017. She has been president of the CBMM since 2014 and has been instrumental in establishing new streams of institutional support, reversing years of deferred maintenance and commissioning a new master plan for CBMM for the next 20 years. She is leading CBMM through a second five-year strategic planning process that focuses on developing new audiences, implementing new technologies and ensuring financial stability. Under her leadership, the CBMM has seen a healthy increase in attendance, is presenting increasingly innovative exhibitions, has expanded education and shipyard programming and was awarded a $5 million grant from the State of Maryland to build a new Maryland Dove for Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. (Photo not available at press time.)

Talib Horne ‘93 is the director of the Baltimore Civic Site of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. As director of the Baltimore Civic Site, he leads the Foundation’s efforts to improve the health and well-being of young people and families throughout Baltimore City. Has been with Annie E. Casey Foundation for the past four years. Prior to that, he was executive director of Bon Secours Community Works, a part of the Bon Secours Health System, for more than four years, directing a $3 million annual budget and managing 50 staff providing programs and services that address the social determinants of health in West Baltimore. He was vice president of community development for the Living Classrooms Foundation for nine years (2006-2015) in Baltimore, directing a $1.5 million annual budget and managing 30 staff working on community and economic development activities. Horne also previously held other positions in the Baltimore area, focusing on economic and community development in the city and assisting in the education development of at-risk youth. He holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College where he majored in economics and political science. He earned a master’s degree in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University.

Kimberly Kelley is a former provost at Montgomery College/Rockville Campus and current director of libraries at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. She has extensive State of Maryland higher education experience, including more than six years at Montgomery College as vice president and provost; 15 years at the University of Maryland University College that included serving as vice provost and dean of academic resources, associate provost of information and library services and director of library services; and she also held prominent positions at the University of Wisconsin Parkside (as vice chancellor for academic affairs) and at Catholic University (as dean and professor, School of Library and Information Science and associate provost for libraries). She earned her doctorate in higher education policy, planning, and leadership from the University of Maryland College Park; she holds a master’s degree in legal studies from the Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Drexel University; a master’s degree in library science from Emory University; and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, magna cum laude from Emory University.