LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for National Mentoring Month, followed by a commendation recognizing Carl Ball on his retirement.

For their main agenda items, the CSMC approved the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan, with the ordinance taking effect February 1, 2024.

The CSMC also authorized a public hearing for January 30, 2024 (time TBD) to present the proposed ordinance to amend Chapter 285 of the Code of St. Mary’s Code.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action: Approved the FY24 Victims of Crime Act Grant Award.

Approved the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court’s application for the Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement in the amount of $12,587.00 from the State of Maryland.

Approved the update of the American Rescue Grant plan as presented.

Approved the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Government Director of Emergency Services.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. CSMC business meetings and BWS are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

