LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of National Drug Court Month, National Nurses Week, National Skilled Nursing Care Week and Small Business Month.

In addition to the Small Business Month Proclamation, Farrell Auction Service, LLC,Taylor Gas Company, and All Kinds Veterinary Hospital also received recognition for their outstanding services to the community.

Sergeant Todd Fleenor received a retirement Commendation recognizing his twenty-one years and seven months of service in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for a request for a Public Hearing to amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map to change the land use from Rural Preservation to Rural Commerce and to change the zoning from the Rural Preservation District to the Rural Commercial Limited zoning district for two parcels located at 26470 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville. The Public Hearing will take place Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and a formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Department of Economic Development presented a brief to the Commissioners on the AUVSI SUAS (student) 2022 Competition to take place this summer at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport/AeroPark Innovation District.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

