LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then welcomed Simone Ross, MPA, Executive Director for the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) to provide an informational briefing on the HASMC.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the amendment to the lease between the CSMC and RCS Services LLC, the omnibus amendment and agreement between DMTU, LLC, Airtec Inc, and RCS Services.

Approved the Sheriff’s Office request to convert the vacant Investigative Detective position to a Court Security Officer position.

Approved and certified the individuals qualifying for the 2022 Length of Service Awards – LOSAP service credit.

Approved the agreement between CSMC and the Associates in Emergency Care for the purpose of providing paramedic students with required clinical experience.

Approved the option contract between Ralph and Jacqueline Butler and the CSMC for the temporary construction easement area needed to construct the FDR Boulevard project.

Approved the request letters/applications to the Federal Delegation requesting federal funding for St. Mary’s County CIP projects, to include the YMCA, Tulagi Place Extension & Roundabout, and Health Department Renovations.

Authorized the Procurement Officer to award the Asphalt Overlay Services Contract for Calendar Year 2023 to Holcim-MAR.

Approved the budget amendment decreasing salary and fringe accounts and increasing the CSMC Emergency Reserve account in the amount of $123,743 due to salary savings.

Approved the Resolution 2023-03, supplementing Resolution 2021-18 authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds of the County by designating additional projects authorized to be financed with the proceeds from the sale of such bonds.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

Finally, the Commissioners held a memorial ceremony honoring Debbie Barker.

The CSMC will host their next business meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. This meeting will open at 9 a.m. with the Joint Meeting* of the CSMC and the Commanding Officer of NAS Patuxent River at the Frank Knox Employee Development Center in Lexington Park. The CSMC will adjourn following the joint meeting and resume regular business at 11 a.m. in the Commissioner’s meeting room, located in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public, and can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

*Please note that the Joint Meeting of the CSMC and Commanding Officer will not be broadcast live, due to the alternate meeting location, but will be available after the meeting on YouTube and as a replay on SMCG Channel 95.