LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners recognized the 2022 Citizens Academy graduates and presented Proclamations in recognition of the Great American Smokeout and Giving Tuesday.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan.

The Commissioners hosted a Public Hearing to receive comments on the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s Comprehensive Solid Waste Management and Recycling Plan Update.

After the Public Hearing, the Office of the County Attorney received approval from the Commissioners to adopt the updates to the St. Mary’s County Public Ethics Ordinance by repealing and replacing Chapter 158 of the Code of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Public Ethics Ordinance.

The Commissioners authorized the Board of Education’s request for FY2023 Restricted Fund categorical budget adjustment of $150,000 for the Apprenticeship Maryland Program.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s Option Contract between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Patuxent Corporate Center, LLC in the amount of $75,208 and allow for future access from Patuxent Center Way to FDR Boulevard to be designed and constructed by the Patuxent Corporate Center, LLC, at their expense.

The Commissioners approved the Department of Aging & Human Service’s Senior Care grant award, from the Maryland Department of Aging in the amount of $162,235.

The Commissioners approved the Office of the County Attorney’s Addendum to the Leonardtown Library Lease Agreement.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022; there will not be a Commissioner Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.