St. Mary’s County Deputies Help Students Get Ready For The Upcoming School Year

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Shop with a Cop is a program that was established as a way to foster goodwill between the community and Law Enforcement in St. Mary’s County through cooperation with the Optimist Clubs and the FOP Lodge #7, State’s Attorney’s office, corporate and private donors, the children selected by County services, and Board of Education, according to the Mechanicsville Optimist Club Website.

This event, which allows underprivileged children to go on a shopping spree for Christmas presents and school supplies, is held twice a year, once during December and once during August.

On August 5, 2023, Shop with a Cop – St. Mary’s County held another successful event that helped kids get prepared for the 2023-2024 school year!

According to a Facebook post by Shop with a Cop – St. Mary’s County, the team helped nearly 40 local children get supplies and clothes, totaling close to $8,000!

“Through the support of the Law Enforcement, Walmart, the Optimist Clubs of Compton, Bushwood, Mechanicsville, St. Marie’s, and Chaptico, and our volunteers, we ARE making a difference,” the Mechanicsville Optimist Club states on their website.

“After two decades of participating in ‘Shop with a Cop’ I think I get more enjoyment out of the day than the kids do – and they are absolutely incredible! It’s a spiritual recharge,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall Stated in a Facebook post. “Thank you to the kids and their families – they are what make it all worthwhile.”

The team is already planning for their Christmas event. If you would like to learn more about how you can help, visit their Facebook page. You can also donate by mailing a check to St. Mary’s Shop with a Cop, Inc, P.O. Box 2336, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or send via Venmo @SMC-SWAC.

