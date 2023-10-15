St. Mary's County Free Veterans Resource Day Being Held November 3

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is proud to host Veterans Resource Day on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, Maryland.

This event is free and open to the public. Veterans, active service members, their friends, and their families are all welcome to attend Veterans Resource Day.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will be on site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions and assist with claims processing! Additionally, there will be more than 20 organizations serving veterans on-site. Join us for a presentation during the event:

Protecting Yourself Against Fraud & Identity Theft Presented by: Navy Federal Credit Union 10 – 11 a.m. Learning about Service Animals Presented by: MK9 Service Dogs 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Free lunch will be provided at noon by Mission BBQ.

Want to skip the registration line? Register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/veterans. Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize! Online registration closes at noon on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Many thanks to our generous event sponsor: SMECO!

For more information, contact Sarah Miller, DAHS Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1073 or via email to: sarah.miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.