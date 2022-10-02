LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, all St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022. Offices will reopen with regular operating schedules Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The six (6) Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill will be open normal operating hours Monday, October 10, 2022.

All three St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022.

All Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022.

The Department of Recreation and Parks School programs and facilities will operate on a normal schedule.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and the Riverview Restaurant will be open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.