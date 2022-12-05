LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Over 25 marriage applications have been filed in St. Mary’s County during the month of November:
November 1, 2022
Darvin Martin Stauffer, 21, Mechanicsville, Md
Eileen Horst Stauffer, 21, Mechanicsville, Md
Alexander Paul Melo, 26, Lexington Park, Md
Laura Ayano Miles, 27, Lexington Park, Md
November 2, 2022
Rachel Anne Morgan, 33, Hollywood, Md
Buck Timothy Morris, 39, Hollywood, Md
Anthony Michael Hartley, 46, Huntingtown, Md
Jessica Colleen Johnson, 42, Huntingtown, Md
November 3, 2022
Emma Marie Hayes, 30, Ashburn, Va
Justin Robert Schurtz, 32, Ashburn, Va
Ronald Edward Gass, Jr., 26, Leonardtown, Md
Courtney Marie Barnes, 23, Leonardtown, Md
November 4, 2022
Cristianna Carol Nelson, 25, Glen Burnie, Md
Lauren Nichole Amshoff, 23, Glen Burnie, Md
Roman Friedrich Burk, 21, Lexington Park, Md
Maci Amira Williamson, 18, Lexington Park, Md
Emily Catherine Rawlinson, 29, Leonardtown, Md
Brandon Thomas Grenier, 30, California, Md
Yancy Kirk Balagtas Capule, 26, Alexandria, Va
Atticus Micah Hammonds, 25, Alexandria, Va
Judi Beth Tennyson, 33, Mechanicsville, Md
Joshua Adam Hill, 33, Mechanicsville, Md
Madison Marie Piazza, 22, Solomons, Md
Jusseth Miguel Velazquez, 27, California, Md
November 7, 2022
Robert Steven Nelson, Jr., 39, Mechanicsville, Md
Billie Kathleen Johnson, 43, Mechanicsville, Md
Liza Rae Macaspac Bundalian, 35, Great Mills, Md
Edwin Matthew Buenafe Afante, 35, Great Mills, Md
November 9, 2022
Charles Timothy Moore, 41, Lexington Park, Md
Angel Marie Zalovick, 37, Lexington Park, Md
Korie M Yoder, 21, Charlotte Hall, Md
Ruth Ann Stoltzfus, 22, Mechanicsville, Md
November 10, 2022
Lauren Grace Downs, 22, Mechanicsville, Md
Brock Julian Daniel, 22, Owings, Md
Casey Garrett Hill, 23, Charlotte Hall, Md
Brianna Marie Edelen, 26, Charlotte Hall, Md
November 14, 2022
Robert John Miller, 63, Hollywood, Md
Michelle Fe Villamero Taylaran, 32, Hollywood, Md
Jacob A Swarey, 21, Charlotte Hall, Md
Amanda Ruth Stoltzfus, 20, Mechanicsville, Md
November 16, 2022
Moses J Hostetler, 21, Charlotte Hall, Md
Sarah F Stoltzfus, 22, Mechanicsville, Md
November 17, 2022
Kyle William Collins, 25, Drayden, Md
Hannah Sue Heighes, 25, Drayden, Md
November 18, 2022
Katherine Stephanie Garcia Ascencio, 28, Lexington Park, Md
Jose Fernano Linares Avalos, 29, Lexington Park, Md
Stacie Jo Hoopengardner, 43, Hollywood, Md
David Wilbur Woods, 66, Hollywood, Md
Jennifer Lee Clopper, 35, Lexington Park, Md
Collin Matthew Nickerson, 27, Leonardtown, Md
November 22, 2022
Alene Frances Hinebaugh, 69, Prince Frederick, Md
Darrell Frederick, 73, Great Mills, Md
November 23, 2022
Peter Paul Truncale, 57, Waldorf, Md
Anne Louise Hayden, 57, Avenue, Md
November 28, 2022
Jennifer Nicole Dent, 39, Callaway, Md
Darnell Anthony Holley, Sr., Callaway, Md
Sierra Ann King, 23, West Palm Beach, Fl
Zachariah James Miller, 23, West Palm Beach, Fl
Travis John Underwood, 25, Mechanicsville, Md
Caylee Elizabeth Mattera, 25, Mechanicsville, Md
November 30, 2022
Kelsey Marie Hartley, 26, Charlotte Hall, Md
Cody Steven Scott, 27, Charlotte Hall, Md