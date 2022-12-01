LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Finance has announced the opening of the funding utility for St. Mary’s County Non-Profit entities for the FY2024 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

The notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/finance/non-profit. Please read the notice completely and follow the links.

The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online. The required online fillable forms include Contact Information Form, Revenue & Expenditures, Summary of Changes, Project Budget Summary and Selected Statistics.

Additionally, you are required to upload an Executive Summary to include a one-page narrative that conveys your program’s intent to address the category objectives in the anticipated funding year and how your program will accomplish the goals through measurable results.

Finally, upload the latest signed Audited Financial Statements (if required to complete an audit) and the most recent filing of IRS Form 990.

The Department of Finance will be holding a one-hour training class on how to navigate through the online application process. This class will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. Please contact Michelle Rance at 301-475-4200 ext. 1203 or email nonprofithelp@stmaryscountymd.gov to sign-up for the class.

The application is for those agencies with a non-profit status only. The deadline for submission is Jan. 13, 2023. No late submissions will be allowed. Final adoption of the FY2024 Budget is anticipated to be in May 2023.

Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the deadline.

Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.gov.