LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,244 Calls for service, including eight Emergency Petitions from January 15, 2024, to January 21, 2024.

Calls for service include requests for police assistance originating from the public as well as self-initiated events made by deputy sheriffs.

The Emergency Petition statute in Maryland enables the prompt evaluation of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis having the potential to harm themselves or others to be taken to an emergency facility to assess the need for immediate treatment.



ARRESTS:

01/17/24 – James Markise Cole, 32, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Elisha Munn, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

01/18/24 Kyle Ryan Summers, 35, of California, MD, by Deputy Travis Wimberly, for CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

01/19/24 – Darcee Elise Anthony, 66, of Piney Point, MD, by Deputy James Morgan, for Felony Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree.

01/20/24 – Casey Nicole Faulds, 28, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Shanna Peters, for CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.



DUIs:

1/15/24 – Trey Andrew Boothe, 19, of California, MD, by DFC Michael Rycyzyn, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol and Driving a Vehicle in Violation of a Restricted License Requirement.

1/17/24 – Celestino Ponce Hernandez, 34, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Donald Shubrooks, for Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

1/20/24 – Shawn Kerry Legrant, 31, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Cody Donaldson, Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se.1/20/24 – Carlton Dewyane Swayne, 33, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Cody Donaldson, for Driving a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Alcohol Cannot Drive Safely, Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol and Expired Registration Plate.

1/21/24 – Kyle Eugene Saunders, 41, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Aaron Ocasio-Rivera, for Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Negligent Driving.

SUMMONSES:

01/17/24 – Mary Elizabeth Pearson, 55, of Mechanicsville, MD, by Deputy Helen Deitrich, for Felony Third Degree Burglary, Harassment, Second Degree Assault, and Telephone Misuse.

1/18/24 – Deatre Marquise Perkins, 28, of Leonardtown, MD, by DFC John Gardiner, for two counts of Animal Cruelty.

1/19/24 – Reginald Leon Brown, 32, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Shanna Peters, for Theft of $1500 to under $25000.

WARRANTS:

1/15/24 – Tony Andrew Messineo, 36, of Charlotte Hall, MD, by Deputy Alexander Tasciotti, for failing to register as a sex offender.

1/17/24 – David Allen Brooks III, 27, of Hollywood, MD, by DFC Michael Rycyzyn, 27, for Felony Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Threat of Arson, Firearm Use During a Violent Crime, and Escape Second Degree-Condition of Release.

1/17/24 – Marcquez Tramaine Thomas, 23, of Lexington Park, MD, by DFC Travis Wimberly, for Assault Second Degree and Felony Burglary Third Degree.

1/18/24 – Reginal Mark Gant, 46, of Lexington Park, MD, by Deputy Joseph Senatore, for Possession of a Rifle/Shotgun by a Disqualified Individual, Possession of a Firearm without a Serial Number, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

1/21/24 – Durez Lindell Creek, 34, of Lexington Park, MD, by Corporal Sahwn Shelko, for Theft of $1500 to Under $25000, Theft of $100 to Under $1500, and Malicious Destruction of Property.