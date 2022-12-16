LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022.

The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 5 in the Leonardtown area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools used in efforts to combat impaired driving behavior.

Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives motorists the opportunity to make informed decisions by preventing and deterring impaired driving.

Advance notifications to the public are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or a driver service. Keep yourself and your neighbors safe on our roads this holiday season.