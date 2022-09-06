St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Criminal Summons Served In August 2022

08/01/22- Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 29 of Piney Point- Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Theft, and Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Dep. Luffey# 352.

08/03/22- Aaron Dondre Medley, age 22 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

08/03/22- Brittany Ann Vega, age 29 of Ridge- Animal Cruelty/Fail to Provide by Dep. Kril# 382.

08/03/22- Robert Edward Hall, age 61 of Ridge- Animal Cruelty/Fail to Provide by Dep. Kril# 382.

08/04/22- James Phillip Nelson, age 48 of Hollywood- Theft by DFC. Westphal# 337.

08/04/22- Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 27 of Hollywood- Theft by DFC. Westphal# 337.

08/04/22- Jacqueline Brittany McGee, age 31 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Raley# 345.

08/04/22- Nicole Rae Sheckels, age 41 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Katulich# 363.

08/05/22- Deondrea Tyrone Smith, age 21 of no fixed address- Trespass and Burglary 4th Degree by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

08/05/22- Ricky Edward Dorrell, age 29 of Piney Point- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by DFC. Luffey# 352.

08/05/22- Kevin Vincent Bonds, age 50 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

08/06/22- Jonathon Jacob Resnick, age 48 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. McLean# 400.

08/06/22- Keon William Sanders, age 34 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property and Burglary by Cpl. White# 200.

08/07/22- Keon William Sanders, age 34 of no fixed address- Trespass: Private Property by Sgt. Peacher# 130.

08/07/22- Herbert Gaylor Niles, age 58 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. McClure# 299.

08/08/22- Quinton Marquis Remied, age 26 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

08/09/22- Kiersten Faye Nutter, age 31 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Edelen# 330.

08/09/22- Luke Edward Culbert, age 30 of California- Violate Protective Order by Lt. Hedderich# 119.

08/12/22- Tiarra Lashelle Brooks, age 37 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Jerew# 372.

08/12/22- Gerald Issiah Wade Jr., age 21 of no fixed address- Rogue and Vagabond and Theft by Dep. Wilson# 370.

08/13/22- Jeffery Phillip Owens, age 61 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

08/14/22- Corey Allen Barbour McDowney, age 44 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Kril# 382.

08/14/22- Stanley Theodore Kaminski Jr., age 45 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

08/14/22- Lance Allen Jones, age 34 of Helen- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

08/14/22- Kirstyn Morgan Nelson, age 25 of no fixed address- Theft by Cpl. Gaskill# 274.

08/15/22- Zachary Howard Morgan, age 42 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree and Indecent Exposure by Dep. Salas# 358.

08/16/22- Alisha Janeal Carter, age 20 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. N. Hill# 361.

08/16/22- Amelia Alison Dickson, age 22 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase# 346.

08/16/22- Vicki Marie Curtis, age 45 of no fixed address- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Wynnyk# 351.

08/16/22- Kamaron Dominique Barker, age 29 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

08/17/22- James Frazier Franklin, age 63 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hudson# 390.

08/18/22- Cindi Lynn Sweeney, age 43 of Lexington Park- Arson/Threat, Malicious Burning, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, and Handgun in a Vehicle by Dep. Allebach# 392.

08/19/22- Trinik Shatega King, age 27 of no fixed address- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

08/19/22- Kevin Dondray Dixon, age 53 of Waldorf- False Statement to Officer by Dep. Jerew# 372.

08/19/22- David Lee Garrison, age 65 of Leoanrdtown- Arson/Threat by Dep. Salas# 358.

08/21/22- Caversa Renee Ashley, age 50 of Lexington Park- False Statement to Officer by Cpl. White# 200.

08/21/22- Joseph Monroe Cooper, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing and Hindering, and Fail to Obey a Lawful Order by Dep. C. Hill# 381.

08/22/22- Catherine Marie Corbin, age 40 of California- Confine Unattended Child by DFC. Schell# 359.

08/22/22- Kalisa Renae Hall, age 23 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Budd# 325.

08/23/22- Muhammad Muneeb Sagheer, age 26 of Callaway- Indecent Exposure by Dep. Deinert# 401.

08/23/22- Kimberly Marie Milburn, age 40 of Lexington Park- Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, and Resist/Interfere with Arrest by Dep. Morgan# 384.

08/24/22- Jesse Erin Kuntz, age 27 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

08/26/22- Connie Marie White, age 46 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

08/26/22- Brandi Nicole Cruz, age 40 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

08/26/22- Ali Amaya Salcedo, age 44 of Lexington Park- Arson/Threat by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

08/27/22- Kristylee Marie Barnes, age 43 of Mechanicsville- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

08/27/22- Lenisha Davontrelle Augillard, age 31 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

08/28/22- Troy Antwain Brooks, age 32 of California- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Kril# 382.

08/30/22- Trisha Kathleen Jones, age 45 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

08/31/22- Luke Edward Culbert, age 30 of La Plata- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.