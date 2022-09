St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office DUI Arrests For July And August 2022

July 2, 2022: Marcus Alexander Cooper, age 32 of Mechanicsville, by Cpl. Carberry #167, Case # 33568-22 (no photo available)

July 7, 2022: Trey Dominic Barnes, age 35 of Callaway, by Deputy Budd #325, Case # 34449-22

Trey Dominic Barnes

July 9, 2022: Toniette Lavois Lathon, age 58 of Leonardtown, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 34934-22

Toniette Lavois Lathon

July 9, 2022: Traci Abell Langley, age 34 of Colton’s Point, by DFC Snyder #342, Case # 34805-22

Traci Abell Langley

July 9, 2022: Susan Alayne Vaughan, age 64 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Wilhelmi #365, Case # 34912-22 (no photo available)

July 9, 2022: Kenneth James Louchart Jr., age 44 of Leonardtown, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 34811-22

Kenneth James Louchart Jr.

July 10, 2022: Dakota Dean Merritt, age 25 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 34992-22

Dakota Dean Merritt

July 10, 2022: Tanasha Christian Reid, age 48 of Lexington Park, by Deputy C. Hill #381, Case # 34973-22 (no photo available)

July 21, 2022: Jawaan Montell Carroll, age 37 of Great Mills, by Deputy Budd #325, Case # 36966-22

Jawaan Montell Carroll

July 24, 2022: James Imre Matalik Jr., age 60 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Reynolds #394, Case # 37614-22 (no photo available)

July 24, 2022: Danielle Denise Jarrell, age 36 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Hunsinger #385, Case # 37566-22 (no photo available)

July 31, 2022: Rhonda Ellen Jones, age 59 of California, by DFC Westphal #337, Case #38799-22

Rhonda Ellen Jones

Aug. 5, 2022: Ellen Delores Mobley-Spears, age 42 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Deinert #401, Case # 39522-22 (no photo available)

Aug. 13, 2022: Gregorik Brent Collington, age 36 of Prince Frederick, by Deputy Dixon #380, Case # 40867-22

Gregorik Brent Collington

Aug. 13, 2022: Robert Charles Hall Jr., age 35 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy D. Lawrence #279, Case # 40994-22

Robert Charles Hall Jr.

Aug. 14, 2022: Miguel Angel Hernandez Melgar, age 41 of Hyattsville, by Cpl. Pontorno #257, Case # 41090-22 (no photo available)

Aug. 19, 2022: Kevin Dondray Dixon, age 53 of Waldorf, by Deputy McLean #400, Case # 42028-22

Kevin Dondray Dixon

Aug. 20, 2022: Dillon Glenn Looker, age 30 of Great Mills, by Cpl. Reppel #141, Case # 42220-22

Dillon Glenn Looker

Aug. 20, 2022: Cesar None Lucero Reyes, age 34 of Annapolis, by Deputy Tasciotti #398, Case # 42200-22

Cesar None Lucero Reyes

Aug. 21, 2022: Jordan Cameron Rust, age 38 of Leonardtown, by DFC Snyder #342, Case # 42265-22

Jordan Cameron Rust

Aug. 22, 2022: Ohmer Watson Hebb IV, age 38 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 42574-22

Ohmer Watson Hebb IV

Aug. 24, 2022: Jibreel Adam Hopkins, age 24 of Odenton, by Deputy Marsch #397, Case # 42989-22

Jibreel Adam Hopkins

Aug. 28, 2022: Marsia Pena, age 60 of Park Hall, by Deputy Myers #364, Case # 43682-22 (no photo available)

Aug. 28, 2022: Thomas James Lanzi, age 67 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Hudson #390, Case # 43571-22 (no photo available)