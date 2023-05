March:

Ashley Lynn Baker

March 4, 2023: Ashley Lynn Baker, age 27 of California, by Deputy Marsch #397. Case # 11699-23

Deangelo Mussie Nock

March 5, 2023: Deangelo Mussie Nock, age 28 of Lusby, by Deputy Truss #402. Case # 12013-23

Joseph Wayne Clark

March 6, 2023: Joseph Wayne Clark, age 57 of California, by Deputy Estrada Lora #415. Case # 12203-23

Carlos Alberto Hernandez Carranza

March 8, 2023: Carlos Alberto Hernandez Carranza, age 27 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Ocasio-Rivera #413. Case # 12203-23

Brooke Ann Allen

March 11, 2023: Brooke Ann Allen, age 25 of California, by Deputy Grant #412. Case # 13058-23

Ina Bernice Murray

March 12, 2023: Ina Bernice Murray, age 20 of Bushwood, by Deputy Deinert #401. Case # 13174-23

Andrew Tyler Brightwell

March 12, 2023: Andrew Tyler Brightwell, age 33 of Solomons, by Deputy Estrada #415. Case # 13297-23

Henry Selby Faunce

March 13, 2023: Henry Selby Faunce, age 29 of Charlotte Hall, by Deputy Morgan #384. Case # 13339-23

Robert C. Buckler

March 15, 2023: Robert C. Buckler, age 55 of Charlotte Hall, by Deputy Estrada #415. Case # 13893-23

Mary Leellen Ingram

March 16, 2023: Mary Leellen Ingram, age 38 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Myers #364. Case # 13903-23

Jake Allen Clark

March 16, 2023: Jake Allen Clark, age 33 of California, by Sgt. Connelly #151. Case # 14094-23

Eric Roshaun Scriber

March 18, 2023: Eric Roshaun Scriber, age 39 of Lusby, by Deputy Senatore #404. Case # 14496-23

Christina Lynn Rivas

March 19, 2023: Christina Lynn Rivas, age 49 of Hollywood, by Deputy Stillwell #414. Case # 14568-23

Steven Paul Hubenschmidt

March 20, 2023: Steven Paul Hubenschmidt, age 51 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Truss #402. Case # 14635-23

Tamekia Wydell Tate

March 24, 2023: Tamekia Wydell Tate, age 37 of Lusby, by Deputy Deitrich #417. Case # 15498-23

Jonathon Leon Dorsey

March 25, 2023: Jonathon Leon Dorsey, age 30 of Park Hall, by Deputy Grant #412. Case # 15636-23

Benjamin Joseph Culbert

March 25, 2023: Benjamin Joseph Culbert, age 32 of Lusby, by Deputy Munn #406. Case # 15666-23

Latoya Nichole Sewell

March 26, 2023: Latoya Nichole Sewell, age 40 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Rodriguez #409. Case # 15756-23

Eloy Manuel Lopez Banvelas

March 26, 2023: Eloy Manuel Lopez Banvelas, age 40 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Deinert #401. Case # 15797-23

Decorey Malik Tajee Gray

March 26, 2023: Decorey Malik Tajee Gray, age 25 of La Plata, by Deputy Dixon #380. Case # 15786-23

Willie Eugene Lennon

March 27, 2023: Willie Eugene Lennon, age 74 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Reynolds #394. Case # 16041-23

Michael Timmy Harrod

March 30, 2023: Michael Timmy Harrod, age 24 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Rodriguez #409. Case # 16789-23

April:

Stephen William Sonntag

April 1, 2023: Stephen William Sonntag, age 32 of Leonardtown, by Deputy Campbell #408. Case # 17106-23

Sharon Denade Thomas

April 1, 2023: Sharon Denade Thomas, age 60 of Spring Lake, NC, by Deputy Kirscht #395. Case # 17129-23

Terry Glenn Parsons

April 2, 2023: Terry Glenn Parsons, age 43 of Lusby, by Deputy Kirscht #395. Case # 17303-23

Cedric Sinclair Williams

April 2, 2023: Cedric Sinclair Williams, age 36 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Hill #381. Case # 17184-23

Job St. Sauveur

April 5, 2023: Job St. Sauveur, age 31 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Deinert #401. Case # 17737-23

Matthew Thomas Ryan

April 6, 2023: Matthew Thomas Ryan, age 37 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Ocasio Rivera #413. Case # 18066-23

Randi Leigh Becker

April 6, 2023: Randi Leigh Becker, age 30 of Mechanicsville, by Cpl. Roszell #296. Case # 17953-23

David Alexander Manley

April 7, 2023: David Alexander Manley, age 36 of Washington, DC, by Deputy Absher # 405. Case # 18107-23

Jonathon Thomas Gilliam

April 8, 2023: Jonathon Thomas Gilliam, age 21 of Mechanicsville, by Deputy Dixon #380. Case # 18316-23

Toney Robert Key

April 14, 2023: Toney Robert Key, age 20 of King George, VA, by Deputy Wilhelmi #365. Case # 19735-23

Paul Allen Lombardi

April 15, 2023: Paul Allen Lombardi, age 73 of Leonardtown, by Cpl. Reppel #141. Case # 19842-23

April 15, 2023: Dimeysheon Tyese Frazier, age 38 of Blythewood, SC, by Deputy Campbell #408. Case # 19918-23 (no photo available)

Alan Rodrigo Ponce Contreas

April 21, 2023: Alan Rodrigo Ponce Contreas, age 24 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Hersh #343. Case # 21152-23

Ki Grubbs

April 23, 2023: Ki Grubbs, age 32 of California, by Deputy Deitrich #417. Case # 21486-23

April 27, 2023: Michaela Tiani Richardson, age 21 of Lusby, by Deputy Deitrich #417. Case # 22263-23 (no photo available)

Michael Green

April 29, 2023: Michael Green, age 49 of Lexington Park, by Deputy Campbell #408. Case # 22751-23

April 29, 2023: Francisco Omil Kuidlan, age 44 of Hollywood, by Deputy Stillwell #414. Case # 22753-23 (no photo available)

April 30, 2023: Erick Alexander Maradiaga Diaz, age 26 of Great Mills, by Deputy Stillwell #414. Case # 22878-23 (no photo available)