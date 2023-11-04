LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 4, 2023) – Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) are investigating two separate shootings that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, 2023.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., patrol units were dispatched to St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits at 20141 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, MD, where Scott Marvin Bernich, 46, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Bernich was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for immediate care and then flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting took place in the rear parking lot of the establishment and was not a random act. The SMCSO Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at Kortnie.Marsch@ stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8179.

At approximately 1:16 a.m., emergency personnel was alerted to a second shooting that took place at ABC Liquors & Lounge located at 22741 Three Notch Road in California, MD.

Following the shooting, the victim was taken from the scene by a privately owned vehicle to a nearby convenience store, where patrol units responded. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation suggests the victim was shot one time while standing in the parking lot of the liquor store and the shooting was not a random act. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have also assumed this case and are asking for the public’s assistance; if you have information related to this case, please contact Detective Andrew Burgess atAndrew.Burgess@ stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8041.