St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Joins New Day, New Change Event

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Representatives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were pleased to join the “New Day, New Change” community event on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Millison Plaza in Lexington Park to celebrate behavioral health services.

Sgt. Melissa Green, Deputy Bianca Salas, CFC Monica Moncivais-Romero and Kristie Ardire, Pre-Trial Services Supervisor

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Sheriff’s Office marked the occasion with Beacon of Hope.

Members of the community along with the Lexington Park COPs Unit, the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center’s Pre-Trial Services, Parole and Probation and the St. Mary’s County Health Department were all on hand to support Beacon of Hope’s first recovery event.