St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Assault- On May 7, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 45900 block of East Sunrise Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim repeatedly and threatened the victim with a knife. At some point during the assault, the victim sustained lacerations from the knife. Weeks then retrieved a second knife at which time the victim was able to flee to the inside of a vehicle. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s face. Weeks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Tavaughn Anthony Weeks

Assault- On May 9, 2022, Dep. Welch responded to the 23200 block of By the Mill Road in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Andre Marquelle Proctor, age 46 of California, punched the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim’s eye. Proctor was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Andre Marquelle Proctor

Assault- On May 10, 2022, DFC. Beyer responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Jajuan Anthony Curtis, age 26 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim by the hair, and pulling the victim from a bed. The victim sustained visible injury from the assault and Curtis was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Jajuan Anthony Curtis

Violate Protective Order- On May 11, 2022, Dep. Salas responded to the 21300 block of Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for the reported protective order violation. Jajuan Anthony Curtis, age 26 of Lexington Park, was located at the victim’s residence, in violation of a valid court order. Curtis was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order.

Jajuan Anthony Curtis

Assault- On May 15, 2022, DFC. Hersh responded to the 22500 block of Landing Way in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. A witness advised the victim signaled for help, and the witness then observed the victim being struck several times by a man, later identified as Vergil Michael Agostinelli III, age 30 of Leonardtown. Deputies contacted Agostinelli at the residence and he refused to allow them access to the victim and attempted to close the door on deputies. Agostinelli was detained and contact was made with the victim who advised Agostinelli grabbed the victim’s neck. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s neck and face. Agostinelli became combative and pushed off a patrol vehicle while deputies were attempting to take him into custody, causing injury to a deputy’s arm on scene. Agostinelli was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Vergil Michael Agostinelli III

Theft/Trespassing- On May 16, 2022, DFC. Raley responded to the 45400 block of Miramar Way in California, for the reported trespassing. Investigation determined Christian Alexander Montanez, age 26 of no fixed address, entered the store after previously being served a no trespass order, and placed numerous items in his pockets and attempted to leave the store. Montanez was confronted by loss prevention and he then fled on foot. DFC. Raley quickly located Montanez and observed him to have numerous stolen items in his possession. Montanez had various stolen items in his possession from two additional stores in the area. Montanez was arrested and charged with Theft and Trespassing.

Christian Alexander Montanez

Assault- On May 17, 2022, Dep. Dixon responded to the 48100 block of Park Hall Road in Park Hall, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Lola May Gilbert, age 70 of Park Hall, assaulted the victim by grabbing the victim’s shirt and then pushing the victim, causing visible injury to the victim’s arm. Gilbert was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Lola May Gilbert

Assault- On May 17, 2022, Cpl. Holdsworth responded to the 46800 block of Morning Dew Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Nicholas Juan-Antonio Ransom Jr., age 21 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury. Ransom was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Nicholas Juan-Antonio Ransom Jr.

Robbery/Assault- On May 18, 2022, Dep. Jerew responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Yacouba NMN Diakite, age 44 of Lexington Park, became upset at the victim when the victim refused to purchase cigarettes for him. Diakite ripped curtains off the wall, and proceeded to throw a chair at the victim, striking the victim. Diakite then forcibly removed the victim’s purse from her and pushed the victim to the floor. Diakite then fled the residence. Deputies located Diakite who was in possession of the victim’s property. Diakite was arrested and charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft and Malicious Destruction of Property. (No Photograph Available)

Malicious Destruction of Property- On May 19, 2022, Dep. Luffey responded to the 41600 block of Park Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported property destruction. Investigation determined Francis Aaron Kemp, age 26 of no fixed address, was at the business banging on doors, looking for someone. Kemp was ordered to leave and the employee of the business locked the doors when Kemp walked outside. Kemp proceeded to kick over a cigarette disposal unit, breaking the top of the disposal, and spilling the contents onto the roadway. Kemp was located in the area and arrested. Kemp was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property. (No Photograph Available)

Warrants Served:

05/05/22- Keyon Micah Jasey, age 20 of California- Driving Vehicle Without a License and Theft by Dep. Welch# 399.

Keyon Micah Jasey

05/08/22- Anthony Bryant Quade, age 28 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree, Robbery and Armed Robbery by Dep. Kril# 382.

Anthony Bryant Quade

05/10/22- John Richard Gregory, age 64 of Lexington Park- Driving Vehicle on Suspended License and Privilege by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

John Richard Gregory

05/10/22- Michelle Lynn Milburn, age 36 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Michelle Lynn Milburn

05/11/22- Sandra Denise Evans, age 41 of Lexington Park- Vulnerable Adult Abuse/Family Member by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Sandra Denise Evans

05/11/22- Alfred Lamont Pettaway, age 49 of Lexington Park- Driving on Suspended License and Privilege by Dep. Wynnyk# 351.

Alfred Lamont Pettaway

05/11/22- Michael Keanu Bongay, age 25 of Waldorf- Theft by Cpl. Pontorno# 257.

Michael Keanu Bongay

05/12/22- Richard Lawrence Buckler, age 26 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

Richard Lawrence Buckler

05/12/22- Justin Lee Fish, age 41 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Justin Lee Fish

05/13/22- Nicholas Alan Vlahos, age 40 of Dameron- Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Possession of Illegal Ammunition, and CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Nicholas Alan Vlahos

05/16/22- Marco Morris Fenwick, age 31 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Welch# 399.

Marco Morris Fenwick

05/16/22- Donald Levi Warrick, age 33 of Lexington Park- Contempt of Court by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Donald Levi Warrick

05/16/22- Kevin Ademar Coto Godoy, age 31 of Lexington Park- Sex Offender/Fail to Notify by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Kevin Ademar Coto Godoy

05/17/22- Rainesha Raniece Rhamdeow, age 26 of Waldorf- Fraud/Person-Identity to Avoid Prosecution by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Rainesha Raniece Rhamdeow

05/18/22- Ronald Eugene Clarke, age 59 of Hollywood- Failure to Appear/Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Theft, Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle, and Rented Vehicle/Failure to Return by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.

Ronald Eugene Clarke

Juvenile Referrals:

05/13/22- Female age 14 of Bushwood- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Alvey# 275.

05/13/22- Male age 14 of Great Mills- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Deinert# 401.

05/16/22- Male age 15 of St. Inigoes- Driving/Attempting to Drive Motor Vehicle Without a Required License by DFC. Raley# 345.

05/16/22- Male age 14 of California- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

5/16/22- Male age 15 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Davis# 197.

05/16/22- Female age 16 of Callaway- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Davis# 197.

05/17/22- Male age 13 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Westphal# 337.

05/17/22- Female age 15 of Tall Timbers- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Cpl. Davis# 197.

05/22/22- Male age 11 of Dameron- Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

05/22/22- Male age 17 of Hollywood- Driving Without a License, Driving ATV without Required License, and Reckless Driving by Dep. Dixon# 380.

05/22/22- Male age 11 of Ridge- Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Wimberly# 357.