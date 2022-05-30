On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On May 2, 2022, Dep. Hunsinger arrested James Williams Blackiston, age 28 of Lexington Park, in the 22600 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for an outstanding Failure to Appear/Child Support warrant. Located on Blackiston’s person was a folded $20 bill containing suspected cocaine. Blackiston was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Failure to Appear/Child Support.

James Williams Blackiston

Drug Arrest- On May 14, 2022, DFC. Beyer was flagged down by a citizen in the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, regarding an individual sleeping in a vehicle with the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. DFC. Beyer made contact with the individual in vehicle and identified him as Brady Stephen Lemmon, age 25 of California. DFC. Beyer also noted the smell of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Lemmon was found to have a rolled up $5 bill in a vape containing suspected oxycodone pills. Lemmon was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Brady Stephen Lemmon

Indecent Exposure- On May 19, 2022, Dep. Edelen responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported indecent exposure. Investigation determined Daryl Douglas Dennison, age 43 of Lexington Park, intentionally exposed himself to three correctional employees. Dennison was charged with Indecent Exposure.

Daryl Douglas Dennison

Assault- On May 21, 2022, DFC. Shelko responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined George Dewayne Mulloy, age 35 of Virginia, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face. Mulloy was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

George Dewayne Mulloy

Assault- On May 21, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the reported check the welfare. Upon arrival he observed the victim and suspect arguing inside a vehicle. Dep. Shubrooks then observed Austin Brent Leaman, age 25 of Lusby, strike the victim in the face, and then attempt to strike the victim again. Leaman was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Austin Brent Leaman

Violate Protective Order- On May 22, 2022, Dep. Budd responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported violation of a protective order. Investigation determined Devonte Twain Harrod, age 22 of Lexington Park, violated an active court order by attempting to contact the victim on two occasions. Harrod was arrested and charged with Violate Protective Order.

Devonte Twain Harrod

Drug Arrest- On May 23, 2022, DFC. Westphal conducted a vehicle stop in the 21500 block of Pacific Drive in Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael Wade Blackistone, age 39 of Lexington Park. A K-9 scan of the vehicle yielded a positive result. Search of the vehicle located a folded dollar bill containing suspected heroin. Blackistone was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Michael Wade Blackistone

Assault- On May 23, 2022, Dep. Wilson responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tyquan Samuel Wills, age 22 of Lexington Park, was involved in a verbal dispute over a basketball game, when he shoved the victim. Wills was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Tyquan Samuel Wills

Warrants:

05/15/22- Justin Matthew Lozano, age 26 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

Justin Matthew Lozano

05/16/22- Rodney Malik Well, age 27 of Washington- Prescription-Obtain by Fraud by Dep. Lawrence# 279. (No Photograph Available)

05/17/22- Lakesha Denise Savoy, age 32 of Lexington Park- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (three counts) by Dep. Lawrence# 279.

Lakesha Denise Savoy

05/19/22- Sherry Lynn King, age 47 of California- Theft and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Sherry Lynn King

05/19/22- Kalen Darvell Bush, age 31 of Lexington Park- Regulated Firearm/Illegal Possession by Sgt. Kerby# 242.

Kalen Darvell Bush

05/20/22- John Gregory Barnes Jr., age 27 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Firearm Use/Violent Crime by Dep. Deinert# 401.

John Gregory Barns Jr.

05/20/22- Carrie Elizabeth Berry, age 58 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Carrie Elizabeth Berry

05/20/22- John Thomas Hess, age 30 of St. Inigoes- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

John Thomas Hess

05/20/22- Thomas James Harold Cameron, age 19 of Hollywood- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Thomas James Harold Cameron

05/20/22- Kevin Bryan Wright, age 37 of no fixed address- Escape 2nd Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Kevin Bryan Wright

05/21/22- Christina Rebecca Davis, age 42 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.

Christina Rebecca Davis

05/22/22- Heather Nicole Hugel, age 32 of Great Mills- Violation of Probation/Rogue and Vagabond by Dep. Dixon# 380.

Heather Nicole Hugel

05/22/22- Cosmo Milton Curry, age 34 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Driving Uninsured Motor Vehicle by Dep. Deinert# 401.

Cosmo Milton Curry

05/22/22- Daniel Leon Lindsey Jr., age 35 of Bushwood- Failure to Appear/Driving on Suspended License and Privilege by DFC. Shelko# 326.

Daniel Leon Lindsey Jr.

05/24/22- Damon Antoine Ford, age 43 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. White#200.

Damon Antoine Ford

05/24/22- Michael Dean Pistorio, age 22 of no fixed address- Burglary 3rd Degree by Dep. Edelen# 330.

Michael Dean Pistorio

05/24/22- Josh Lydell Brooks, age 38 of Lexington Park- Driving While Suspended by Dep. Luffey# 352.

Josh Lydell Brooks

05/24/22- Levi Lovell Tolson, age 25 of La Plata- Assault 2nd Degree, Peace Order Fail to Comply, Unlawful Taking of Motor Vehicle, Theft, and Fraud by Cpl. Teague# 249.

Levi Lovell Tolson

05/25/22- Benjamin Jamal Washington, age 22 of Hyattsville- Violation of Probation/Robbery by Dep. Budd# 325.

Benjamin Jamal Washington

05/26/22- Daniel David Alioto, age 29 of Ridge- Failure to Appear/Driving While Revoked by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Daniel David Alioto

05/26/22- Laroi James Burch, age 31 of Lexington Park- Driving Motor Vehicle on Revoked License by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

Laroi James Burch

Juvenile Referrals:

05/13/22- Male age 13 of Lexington Park- Theft by Cpl. McClure# 299.

05/13/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Chase# 346.

05/13/22- Female age 12 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree (three counts) by Cpl. McClure# 299.

05/13/22- Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Trespass: Private Property by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

05/16/22- Male age 11 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase# 346.

5/22/22- Male age 11 of Dameron- Driving Without a License, Reckless Driving, Fail to Control Speed to Avoid Collision, Operating Unregistered Motor Vehicle, and Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Dep. Schell# 359.

05/23/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Haas# 367.

05/24/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park-Assault 2nd Degree and Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking by Dep. Haas# 367.

05/25/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- First Degree Burglary, Home Invasion, Malicious Destruction of Property, Conspiracy, and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.