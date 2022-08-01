St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

On View Arrests:

Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.

Thomas Matthew Higgins

Assault/Resist Arrest- On July 27, 2022, Dep. McLean responded to the 21400 block of Ritz Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined William Andrew Wright, age 39 of Lexington Park, punched the victim in the chest and threatened the victim with scissors. Wright also assaulted a second victim who intervened to stop the assault by pulling the victim’s shirt, causing the victim to fall. Visible injury was observed to the second victim and Wright was advised he was under arrest. Wright refused to comply with deputies on scene and resisted arrest. Wright was ultimately placed under arrest and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree and Resist/Interfere with Arrest.

William Andrew Wright

Warrants Served:

07/15/22- Charles Robert Beggs, age 40 of Leonardtown- CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana by Dep. Kril# 382.

Charles Robert Beggs

07/26/22- Sherry Lynn Wood, age 40 of Lexington Park- Knowingly Driving Uninsured Vehicle by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Sherry Lynn Wood

07/26/22- Charles Giovonne Shanks, age 37 of Aquasco- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Theft by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Charles Giovonne Shanks

07/27/22- Terris Terrell Luckett, age 29 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Hersh# 343.

Terris Terrell Luckett

07/27/22- Tiffany Monique Fenwick, age 33 of Lexington Park- Fraud-Person Identity to Avoid Prosecution, Neglect of Minor and Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Wynnyk# 351.

Tiffany Monique Fenwick

Juvenile Referrals:

07/26/22- Male age 17 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

07/26/22- Female age 17 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

07/27/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd and 4th Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Schell# 359.

07/27/22- Male age 15 of Lexington Park- Burglary 2nd and 4th Degree, Theft, and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Budd# 325.

07/30/22- Female age 15 of Lexington Park- Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Walker# 366.

07/31/22- Female age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Theft by Dep. Wimberly# 357.