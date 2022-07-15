St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office On-View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referral

On-View Arrests:

CDS Possession: On July 8, 2022, DFC Luffey responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown for the report of a CDS violation. Staff advised that Eric Trevor Cole, age 32 of Ridge, had been violated from release conditions and was searched upon his return to the facility where 16 pills were located on his person. Cole was charged with two counts of Possession of CDS in a place of confinement; two counts of CDS Possession: Xanex and two counts of Possession of Contraband in a place of confinement. Case # 34698-22

Eric Trevor Cole

CDS Possession: On July 8, 2022, Deputy C. Hill was informed by ECC staff that Vashon Lamar Hayden, age 38 of Lexington Park, had violated the conditions of his home detention release and needed to be returned to the detention and rehabilitation center. Upon a search of his person, bags of CDS were located. Hayden was charged with two counts of CDS Possession: Heroin and Cocaine and Possession of CDS in a place of confinement. Case # 34730-22

Vashon Lamar Hayden

Violation of Protective Order: On July 10, 2022, Deputy Jerew responded to the 46800 block of Bryan Road in Lexington Park for the report of a check the welfare. The victim advised that Spencer Lee Brown, age 28 of Lexington Park, was at the residence in violation of a protective order. Brown was arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order. Case # 34979-22

Spencer Lee Brown

Violation of Protective Order: On July 11, 2022, Deputy Cucinotta responded to the 22500 block of Calvert Street in Leonardtown for the report of a violation of protective order. The victim advised that Kyle Matthew Kerig, age 21 of Leonardtown, was located in the residence in violation of a protective order. Kerig was charged with Violation of a Protective Order. Case # 35153-22

Kyle Matthew Kerig

Indecent Exposure: On July 11, 2022, Deputy Cucinotta responded to the detention and rehabilitation center for the report of indecent exposure. The victim advised that Daryl Douglas Dennison, age 43 of Lexington Park, was observed in his cell exposing himself. Dennison was charged with Indecent Exposure. Case # 35268-22

Daryl Douglas Dennison

Trespassing: On July 11, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to Heavy Hitters Bar in Mechanicsville for the report of trespassing. Staff advised that Michael Robert Guy, age 44 of Mechanicsville, entered the property despite a notice not to trespass. Guy was located and charged with Trespassing on Private Property. Case # 35236-22 (no photo available)

Assault: On July 12, 2022, Cpl. Trevor Teague responded to the 21700 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of an assault with a knife. Located was a subject matching witness description. Witnesses advised that Tyler Allen Paige Dlouhy, age 26 of Lexington Park, grabbed a victim and threatened to stab the victim with a knife. Dlouhy was arrested and charged with First-Degree Assault; two counts of Second-Degree Assault and CDS Possession: Suboxone. Case # 35445-22

Tyler Allen Paige Dlouhy

Trespassing: On July 12, 2022, Deputy Katulich responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised that Vicki Marie Curtis, age 44 of Lexington Park, was on the property in violation of a no-trespass order. Curtis was charged with Trespassing on Private Property. Case # 35442-22

Vicki Marie Curtis

Theft: On July 12, 2022, DFC Rycyzyn responded to a theft call at the 21100 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The victim advised that James Henry Elam IV, age 18 of Lexington Park, stole a set of Air Pods. Elam was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500. Case # 20435-22 (no photo available)

Warrants Served:

July 8, 2022: Joshua Antoine Miles, age 34 of Newburg, served a warrant for Trespass on Private Property by Cpl. Muschette #303.

Joshua Antoine Miles

July 8, 2022: Tylante Isaiah Butler, age 20 of Avenue, served a warrant for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Fleenor #388.

Tylante Isaiah Butler

July 10, 2022: Garry Victor Shubrooks, age 31 of St. Inigoes, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Fourth-Degree Burglary by Cpl. McClure #299.

Garry Victor Shubrooks

July 10, 2022: Tamara Renee Bozman, age 56 of Lexington Park, served a warrant for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Reynolds #394.

Tamara Renee Bozman

July 10, 2022: Margaret Shirlayne Barber, age 29 of Hollwood, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Person Driving on a Suspended License by DFC Snyder #342.

Margaret Shirlayne Barber

July 11, 2022: Robin Maudie Barahona Gonzalez, age 34 of Lexington Park, served warrants for Second-Degree Rape; Third-Degree Sex Offense; Second-Degree Sex Offense; Sex Abuse of Minor; Sex Abuse of Minor: House and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Allebach #392.

Robin Maudie Barahona Gonzalez

July 11, 2022: Ronald Eugene Ridgell Jr., age 22 of Mechanicsville, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Failure to Stop After Accident by Deputy Cucinotta #393.

Ronald Eugene Ridgell Jr.

July 11, 2022: Raymond Edward Clarke, age 69 of Hyattsville, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended by Deputy Cucinotta #393.

Raymond Edward Clarke

July 12, 2022: Joseph Paul Smith Jr., age 30 of Hollywood, served warrants for Second-Degree Assault; First-Degree Burglary; Third-Degree Burglary; Fourth-Degree Burglary to Dwelling; Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Fourth-Degree Burglary Theft by Deputy Wilson #370.

Joseph Paul Smith Jr.

July 12, 2022: Philip Randolph Adams, age 42 of Mechanicsville, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Cucinotta #393. (no photo available)

July 12, 2022: Derwin Lydell Neal, age 54 of Great Mills, served a warrant for Failure to Appear: Driving While Suspended by Deputy Wilson #370. (no photo available)

July 13, 2022: Robert Alan Mandley Jr., age 32 of Leonardtown, served a warrant for Violation of Probation: Second-Degree Assault by DFC Luffey #352.

Robert Alan Mandley Jr.

July 13, 2022: Tracy Evan Hemsley, age 28 of Lexington Park, served a warrant for Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by DFC Luffey #352.

Tracy Evan Hemsley

July 13, 2022: Darren Ray Ballew, age 29 of Mechanicsville, served a warrant for Violation of Probation: Trespassing on Private Property by DFC Luffey #352.

Darren Ray Ballew

July 13, 2022: Preston Daniel Foster, age 57 of Bel Alton, served a warrant for Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Fleenor #388.

Preston Daniel Foster

July 13, 2022: James Stephen Gass Jr., age 30 of Leonardtown, served a warrant for Violation of Probation: Second-Degree Assault by DFC Luffey #352.

James Stephen Gass Jr.

July 14, 2022: Dandre Steven Miller, age 23 of Loveville, served a warrant for Driving a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended License by Deputy N. Hill #361. (no photo available)

Juvenile Referral:

On July 13, 2022, a 13-year-old female of Lexington Park was referred to Juvenile Services for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Reppel #141.