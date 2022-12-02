On View Arrests:

Assault- On November 20, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 46000 block of Adams Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Shaine Allon McCarson, age 29 of Lexington Park, pushed the victim to the floor and struck the victim in the face. McCarson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Shaine Allon McCarson

Burglary- On November 20, 2022, DFC. Fenwick responded to the 25000 block of Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported burglary. Investigation determined Darlene Marie Buckler, age 24 of Mechanicsville, entered the victim’s residence without permission. The victim told Bucker to leave several times and Buckler refused. Buckler was arrested and charged with Burglary 4th Degree and Trespass: Private Property.

Darlene Marie Buckler

Assault- On November 20, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the report of numerous assaults. Investigation determined after a religious service, numerous inmates were involved in an altercation. The following were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Jevontez Deqwon Davis

Thomas Donnell Evans

James Reginald Flanagan

Jeremiah Lee Logan Jr.

Isaiah Tremaine Luttrell

Omarveye Patrick Miller

Anthony Albern Rice Jr.

Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy

Tavaz Kelvon Somerville

Possession of Weapon While Confined- On November 21, 2022, Dep. Palmer responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported hidden weapon. A witness advised correctional staff of a hidden weapon inside one of the dayrooms. Nicholas Dangelo Williams, age 25 of no fixed address, was found to have a sharpened piece of metal with a makeshift handle on his person. The weapon was recovered and Williams was charged with Possession of Weapon While Confined and Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.

Nicholas Dangelo Williams

Resisting Arrest/Disorderly Conduct- On November 21, 2022, Dep. Stewart conducted a vehicle stop in the 22100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. The operator, identified as Billy Ray Triplett, age 62 of St. Inigoes, exited his vehicle and began yelling at Dep. Stewart. Triplett refused to remain in his vehicle and continued to yell about the vehicle stop. Triplett attempted to push past an officer on scene and was arrested. While being placed in handcuffs, Triplett actively resisted arrest. Triplett was charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest and Obstructing and Hindering.

Billy Ray Triplett

Assault- On November 22, 2022, Dep. Reynolds responded to the 48000 block of Mattapany Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault involving a hammer. Investigation determined Christopher Wydel Carroll, age 55 of Lexington Park, struck the victim in the head with a hammer, causing injury to the victim. Carroll was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.

Christopher Wydel Carroll

Assault- On November 23, 2022, Dep. Morgan responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault involving several individuals. The following were charged with Assault 2nd Degree:

Latres Javontae Cockerham

Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy

Rylan John Somerville

Motor Vehicle Theft- On November 25, 2022, Cpl. Roszell observed a stolen vehicle operating in the 25900 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown. The vehicle operator refused to stop, and a brief chase ensued. The vehicle was ultimately stopped and Shawn Michael Miles, age 30, and Joshua Antoine Miles, age 33, both of Newburg, were located in the vehicle. Joshua Miles was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Shawn Miles was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Driver Eluding Police by Failing to Stop, Fail to Control Traffic Device, and was served outstanding warrants for trespassing by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

Shawn Michael Miles

Joshua Antoine Miles

Assault- On November 25, 2022, Dep. Stewart responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Khaleel Delano Thompson, age 24 of Lusby, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face several times, causing visible injury. Thompson was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.

Khaleel Delano Thompson

False Statement- On November 25, 2022, Cpl. Smith responded to a 911 broadcast indicating an individual had been shot in the 22700 block of Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown. After an extensive response from law enforcement, and emergency medical services, no victim was located. Contact was made with several residents in the area who reported hearing no gunshots. It was determined it was a false claim to 911, and the caller was identified as David Andrew Spears, age 60 of Leonardtown. Spears was arrested and charged with False Statement to Officer.

David Andrew Spears

Assault- On November 26, 2022, Dep. Shubrooks responded to the 46400 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Truijilo Noe Flores, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by pushing the victim to the floor, and pulling the victim’s hair. Flores was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. (No Photograph Available)

Warrants Served:

11/17/22- Charles Adam Conway, age 32 of California- Sex Abuse of Minor by Det. Lawrence# 279.

Charles Adam Conway

11/17/22- Bobby Raymond Davis, age 37 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Child Support and Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Bobby Raymond Davis

11/17/22- Michael Patrick Horan, age 29 of Leonardtown- Fail to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order and Elude Uniform Officer by Failure to Stop by Dep. Palmer# 373.

Michael Patrick Horan

11/17/22- Michael Patrick Horan, age 29 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Deinert# 401.

Michael Patrick Horan

11/18/22- Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 30 of California- Failure to Appear/Assault 2nd Degree and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Wilson# 370.

Laitesha Jonelle Jones

11/19/22- Tyrell Lamar Douglas, age 25 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property and Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident by Dep. Allebach# 392.

Tyrell Lamar Douglas

11/20/22- Kalisa Renae Hall, age 23 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

Kalisa Ranae Hall

11/21/22- Francis Xavier Hill Jr., age 26 of California- Failure to Appear/Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Francis Xavier Hill

11/21/22- Stevin Wendell Mason, age 33 of Leonardtown- Failure to Appear/Driving Without a License by Dep. Haas# 367.

Stevin Wendell Mason

11/21/22- Jessica Lynne Gibson, age 35 of Lexington Park- Failure to Appear/Disorderly Conduct by Dep. Jerew# 372.

Jessica Lynne Gibson

11/23/22- Reginald Tre Brown, age 33 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st Degree by Dep. Wilson# 370.

Reginald Tre Brown

11/24/22- Terry Lee O’Neil III, age 40 of no fixed address- Failure to Appear/Driving Without License by Dep. Senatore# 404.

Terry Lee O’Neil

11/25/22- Tyrell Marquice Birdine, age 22 of Lexington Park- Escape 2nd Degree by Det. Vogt# 356.

Tyrell Marquice Birdine

11/25/22- William Reed Mesmer, age 54 of California- Regulated Firearm/Illegal Possession and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

William Reed Mesmer

11/25/22- Kathleen Lee Moreland, age 46 of Lexington Park- Theft Scheme by Cpl. Carberry# 167.

Kathleen Lee Moreland

11/28/22- Marsia NMN Pena, age 61 of Lexington Park- Failure to Stop After Accident by DFC. Beyer# 319.

Marsia NMN Pena

11/28/22- Karen Anne Granville, age 33 of Mechanicsville- Rogue and Vagabond, Failure to Appear/Robbery, Burglary, Theft, Assault 2nd Degree, and Escape 2nd Degree/Condition of Release by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

Karen Anne Granville

11/28/22- Michael John Gardiner, age 35 of Leonardtown- Murder 2nd Degree, Arson, and three counts of Animal Cruelty by Dep. Senatore# 404.

Michael John Gardiner

11/28/22- Demitri Raymond Gardiner, age 28 of Leonardtown- Murder 2nd Degree, Arson, and three counts of Animal Cruelty by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

Demitri Raymond Gardiner

11/30/22- Andrew Phillip Nelson, age 27 of Hollywood- Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Theft by DFC. Rycyzyn# 350.

Andrew Phillip Nelson

11/30/22- Clarissa Florence Pickeral, age 31 of Waldorf- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

Clarissa Florence Pickeral

Juvenile Referrals:

11/04/22- Female age 14 and female age 17 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Davis# 197.

11/07/22- Male age 14 of Leonardtown, five males age 15 from California, two males age 15 from Leonardtown, one male age 15 of Great Mills, one male age 16 of Callaway, one male age 17 of Callaway, all charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities. One male age 15 of California, charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Disruption of School Activities, and Vandalism by Cpl. Davis# 197.

11/18/22- Female age 14 of Ridge- Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Muschette# 303.

11/22/22- Male age 14 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Truss# 402.

11/22/22- Female age 16 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Disruption of School Activities by Dep. Truss# 402.

11/24/22- Female age 13 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Kril# 382.

11/25/22- Female age 16 of Lexington Park- Five counts of Assault 2nd Degree by Cpl. Roszell# 296.

11/27/22- Female age 14 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397.

11/29/22- Male age 17 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.