Graduating class of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68 and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office staff

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate the graduates of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68.

Their graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at Chopticon High School.

Sgt. Joshua Krum, Lt. Doug Mills, CO Branden Mills, Cpl. Shaun Carberry, CO Tyler Carberry-Nelson, CO Andrea Barrow and Cpl. Dannette Barrow

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomes five new Corrections Officers:

Andrea Barrow, Tyler Carberry-Nelson, Colton Creek, Branden Mills and Alex Sams. Three of them join their parents in working for the Sheriff’s Office, continuing the proud tradition of service.

Sheriff Hall and CO Barrow Sheriff Hall and CO Carberry-Nelson Sheriff Hall and CO Creek Sheriff Hall and CO Mills Sheriff Hall and CO Sams Cpl. Andrew Hunt presents the Steve Allen Award to CO Mills