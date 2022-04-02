St Mary’s County Talent Attraction Campaign Begins

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Economic Development has launched a talent attraction campaign highlighting the benefits of living and working in St Mary’s County, Maryland. The “20 Away” campaign references the prevalence of good job opportunities in close proximity to recreational and outdoor activities.

The media strategy allows for targeted placement based on audience demographic data and includes videos appearing on Comcast cable, streaming and digital platforms. The campaign will be active through the end of July 2022.

“As workforce needs are shifting, we want to raise the profile of St Mary’s County among those living in the region,” stated Chris Kaselemis, Director of St Mary’s County Economic Development Department. “St Mary’s has the advantage of great jobs and a great quality of life all within easy reach,” continued Kaselemis.

The Economic Development Department will manage and refine the campaign over the next four months and make the campaign components available to area employers to assist in their workforce recruitment efforts.

For more information on the “20 Away” campaign, go to www.smc20away.com or contact Katherine Stormont, Business Development Specialist, Department of Economic Development, St Mary’s County, MD Katherine.stormont@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200 ext. 1406.