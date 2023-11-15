St. Mary's Ryken Student-Athletes Signed National Letters Of Intent
Dominic Dorwart, Mackenzie Gorczyca, and Cole Kingsbury

On Wednesday, November 8, three St. Mary’s Ryken student-athletes committed to play their sport at the collegiate level. The students’ accomplishments were celebrated during a ceremony surrounded by their parents, family members, coaches, staff and students. Congratulations to the following students:

Dominic Dorwart
Football
Ohio University

Mackenzie Gorczyca
Softball
Towson University

Cole Kingsbury
Baseball
Lebanon Valley College

St. Mary’s Ryken would like to thank all of the student-athletes’ families and their coaches who have been part of this journey. We wish you all well in collegiate athletics.

Congratulations, Knights!

