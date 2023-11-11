St. Mary's Women's Basketball Holds Off Hood In Home Opener

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (1-0) tipped off their ’23-’24 campaign hosting the Hood College Blazers (0-1). The Seahawks used a fast start to propel themselves to a 72-67 victory.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks tipped off the game scorching hot, shooting 66% from the field in the opening quarter. St. Mary’s never trailed and outscored Hood 24-16 over the first 10 minutes. The Seahawks had six different players register a point. Melanie Aguilar and Olivia Liszt paced St. Mary’s with six points a piece going into the second period.
- The offense continued to hum for St. Mary’s through the second quarter and into the halftime break. Olivia Liszt kept up her impressive debut for the Seahawks and added six more points in the quarter. Tray Mobray and Melanie Aguilar continued to be offensive threats for the Seahawks and were a large reason why St. Mary’s led Hood 44-27 at the break.
- The Blazers began to hit their stride coming out of the halftime locker room and slowly chipped into the Seahawk lead. St. Mary’s began to get into foul trouble and Hood started to capitalize. The Blazers would go to the charity stripe 13 times in the quarter and convert on 11 attempts. Tray Mobray was the difference maker for the Seahawks in the third quarter. Mobray drove the lane with authority, often finishing at the rim, or earning trips to the free throw line. St. Mary’s led 62-50 after three.
- Things began to get interesting for the Seahawks to begin the fourth quarter as the Blazers went on a 13-1 run that spanned over seven minutes and tied the game up at 63 a piece, Luckily for the Seahawks, Tray Mobray continued her strong outing and cashed in on four straight free throws to give them some breathing room. Sam Blaylock slammed the door shut on the Blazers comeback with just over a minute left to play when she nailed a three pointer to give the Seahawks a seven point lead. St, Mary’s would hold on to win, 72-67.
Inside the Box Score
- Tray Mobray paced the Seahawks in points with 22. Mobray also picked up six rebounds and four steals.
- Melanie Aguilar had an efficient night, finishing with 14 points and shooting 62% from the field.
- Stephanie Howell made her presence felt on the boards, picking up 13 rebounds.
- St. Mary’s never trailed in the contest.
.Up Next
- Nov. 10 | 5:00 PM | vs. Penn State Lehigh Valley | St. Mary’s City, MD
