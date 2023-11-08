Stanley Joseph Williams, Jr., 66, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on November 5, 2023 in Bryantown, MD with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on November 28, 1956 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Stanley Joseph Williams, Sr. and Ann Lee Myers.

Stanley was a life long resident of St. Mary’s County. He married his lovely wife Joan Weber on May 15, 1993. They have spent 30 wonderful years together. Stanley enjoyed his time with his wife (Joanie); they enjoyed their dogs, camping, cruising, blue grass music, cutting grass, frying HVRS fried chicken & most importantly being with family and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

He was a devoted Volunteer for St. Mary’s County; Stanley has served this county for 50 years! He has volunteered for with both the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad along with Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He has also played key roles in the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association and Maryland State Firemen’s Association, the Emergency Services Board and part of the St. Mary’s ALS Unit Member. He has earned numerous awards and played a valuable role in the different committee’s listed below.

While part of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad he received several Top 10 Runner Awards with MVFD and also served on numerous committees, was part of the Volunteer Services from December 1972 to May 1982.

When he was part of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department he served several years as an Assistant engineer and 1 year as Fire Captain. He received numerous top call runner awards, President’s award and special recognition award. Served on numerous committees and served as the Departments Carnival Committee Chairman for several years. He was part of the HVFD from May 1982 to November 1990.

He has been a part of the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad from February 1986 to present and has held several positions with them from EMT, Chief Engineer, Assistant Engineer, President, Vice President, Assistant Chief (6 years), Chief (5 years) and on the Board of Directors. He has received the following Squad Awards, Top 10 Call Runner, Presidents Awards (most recently for 2023), Chiefs awards and Member of the Year Award (several years).

Stanley was part of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association as a Delegate and was also inducted in the Hall of Fame in 1996. He was also in the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and was on the EMS Committee (served for 13 years) and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

He was both a Chair and Co-Chair for the Emergency Services Board from 2001 to 2018. Stanley was also a unit member for the St. Mary’s County ALS Unit.

Stanley’s Career was also surrounded by Community Safety; He was a St. Mary’s County Employee; he started part time in 1978 for Public Safety 911 Dispatcher where he went fulltime in 1983 then to Deputy Director Emergency Management in May 2000. He also worked for the Maryland State Police as a Dispatcher from July 1979 to May 1983. Then he decided to retire from the St. Mary’s County Government in 2016.

Stanley is survived by his wife Joanie and his step-daughter Elizabeth Stafford Knight, and his brothers David Williams (Myssi) of Mechanicsville, MD, Wayne Williams (Brenda) of Trappe, MD, John Williams (Caren) of Hughesville, MD and Raymond Myers (Amy) of Lexington Park, MD, his sisters Joanne Phillips (Marvin) of Chester, VA and Phyllis “Susie” Spalding of Leonardtown, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-son Richard Knight and his sister Vivian Bruner.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service and Fireman’s Prayers recited at 12:00 p.m., at Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, 28165 Hills Club Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Tony Norris, Billy Johnson, Wayne Johnson, John Raley, Dennis Brady, Ricky Brady, Billy Yost. Acting as Honorary Pallbearers are Willie Ridgell and Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, 43256 Rescue Lane, Hollywood, MD 20636 or your local Hospice Organization or for Charles County it’s Hospice of Chesapeake, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20608 and St. Mary’s County Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Any Fire or EMS Department wishing to bring apparatus to the funeral please contact Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Raley at deputychief@mvfd.com by noon on Thursday, November 9th, 2023.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.