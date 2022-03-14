BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On March 11, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the structure fire in the 1500 blk of Chester Avenue. Caller reported the house next door “she sees smoke and flames not sure if it is occupied.”

Crews arrived on the scene and found the one-story rancher style home well involved, establishing tactical command and requesting working fire upgrade. Firefighters deployed a quick and aggressive interior from the rear to the rear bedroom of the home with the possibility that a handicapped individual may be inside due to the pet dogs on the porch upon arrival.

NDW TK20 was used to ladder pipe the structure due to the fire involvement and unsafe structure stability. The fire was under control in 20 minutes. SMECO requested to cut power to the home.

No injuries reported, Department of Emergency Medical Services Animal Control on scene to assist with large dog. Red Cross arrived to assist the family.

A total of 53 Fire/EMS personnel arrived to the scene.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and requested to the scene.

An estimated structure loss of $300,000.00. The cause remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com