State Fire Marshal Investigating Overnight Double Fatality House Fire In Huntingtown

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently investigating an overnight double fatality house fire in Huntingtown, Calvert County. On June 7, 2023, at around 3:00 a.m., multiple fire departments responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Court for the structure fire.

At 11:07 a.m., Deputy State Fire Marshals confirmed that this is a double fatality fire. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into the incident. A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals, accompanied by K9s Zorro & Sky, are currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

As this is an active scene, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com