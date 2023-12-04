State Police Investigating Fatal Lexington Park Crash Claiming Life Of 20-Year-Old

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – A routine medical call on Sunday, December 3, 2023, took an unexpected turn when a Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance stumbled upon a serious motor vehicle collision. The incident occurred at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, additional emergency personnel discovered a single vehicle off the roadway, which had collided with a tree. The sole occupant of the vehicle was found lying in the roadway after being ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel acted swiftly, initiating life-saving measures and successfully transporting the injured individual to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Throughout the transit, resuscitation efforts were continuously administered due to the patient’s life-threatening injuries.

Tragically, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Ray Biscoe of Lexington Park, MD, was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Preliminary findings from the Maryland State Police investigation indicate that the BMW, operated by Biscoe, was traveling north on MD 235 when it overturned off the roadway for reasons yet to be determined.

During the crash investigation, all but one lane on northbound MD 235 were briefly closed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

