WALDORF, Md. – On October 24, 2022 at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Mattawoman Beantown Road in the area of Pinefield Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle into a tree with one person trapped. EMS confirmed the trapped driver was deceased on the scene.

Northbound shutdown for an extended period of time for accident reconstruction.

The Maryland State Police continues to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

